Torin Francis is at ease as he sits on a grey couch in his New York City apartment. Even the occasional voices from his family echoing in the background do not disrupt his train of thought during our Zoom call. The former Notre Dame Men's basketball player is relieved to be home.

Torin Francis had a big game in La @LaUnionFormosa win at home. Game MVP with +31, 20pts and 14rebs. 17th double-double this season.

When the pandemic caused professional sports leagues across the world to shut down, Francis was in the midst of his fifth season in Argentina and soon would learn that returning home was near impossible for the foreseeable future. “I was actually stuck in Argentina for a couple of months because we weren't able to travel,” Francis said. “They closed all the airports domestically, closed down all public transportation domestically. I had to wait for a couple of months until they started bringing Americans back on special flights from Argentina.” To stay sane, Francis read constantly, ran up and down the stairs at his apartment building and worked out near the pool. But mostly, he was alone. This was unfortunate timing for Francis and his family, as this was the first of his 14 professional basketball seasons where the 6-10 power center wasn’t accompanied by his family. Instead, they stayed back in New York as his oldest daughter began high school. Francis said this was part of their life-after-basketball transition. Over the summer, he turned 37 and knows his basketball career is nearing its end, especially given uncertainty from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Right now, he says foreign leagues are monitoring the NBA’s bubble in Orlando closely, but a major factor in the return of international basketball will be how each country the various professional leagues are in handle the pandemic. “Each country has been affected differently, just like we've been affected differently,” Francis said. “I think it just depends. There are some countries in Europe that actually already signing players and they plan on having a season at the normal time starting the beginning of September.” Despite the uncertainty, Francis feels at peace with the idea that his basketball career may have come to a premature conclusion this spring, especially given the ailments he experienced while at Notre Dame, which certainly could ended his professional career before it even began. He entered Notre Dame in the summer of 2002 as a five-star recruit, McDonald’s All-American and the No. 3 center in the country according to Rivals. As a freshman, Francis started in all 34 games, averaging 11.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game. That season, Notre Dame reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987. Unfortunately for Francis, back issues hindered the remainder of his Notre Dame career. He averaged 14.2 points per game in 2003-04 but missed more than 10 games that season. The Fighting Irish big man was able to stay on the court more throughout his junior and senior seasons, but his numbers peaked during his sophomore campaign.

The Irish front line steps up - including a #DunksDuLac from Torin Francis in a huge win over UConn in 2004-05.

The #RunItBack countdown moment of the day - just 14 days until the Irish return to the court at North Carolina (Nov. 6, 7 pm., @accnetwork)

Francis went undrafted after college and immediately became an NBA free agent. This allowed him to play for the Miami Heat in the Orlando Summer League. He saw action in four games, starting one and averaged 5.25 points and 2.75 rebounds per game but was not picked up by the franchise. While disappointing at first, this is also what led Francis to a rewarding 14-season career overseas. "I always say that everything happens for a reason," Francis said. "Obviously, my dream from the first day I got serious or basketball was to play in the NBA. Even though I never played the NBA, I still had an amazing career. I lived all throughout Europe. I visited many more countries. I still played in Argentina, and I speak Spanish fluently now. I didn't get to play the NBA, but I have all these other experiences that have been amazing. "I guess it just wasn't meant for me to play in the NBA but I still had a great career and a long professional career." But how was Francis sustain such a long career when he struggled after dealing with debilitating back pain while in South Bend? After his NBA audition with the Heat, Francis slimmed-down, which had a tremendous impact on his health. "At Notre Dame, I was probably about 255," Francis said. "Once I left Notre Dame, I dropped down to about 240, 245. That took a lot of pressure off my back. Then I just tried to take care of my body. I did a lot of core work. Everyone needs a strong core, needs a strong midsection, but especially if you have back problems, you need to strengthen up your core to take the pressure off your back." This long career may be coming to an end soon.