Top Players Against Boston College
Offense: WR Ben Skowronek
After missing time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury, Ben Skowronek has been an important weapon for this Notre Dame offense.
The 6-3 wide receiver finished the game with five catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns. Each of his touchdowns came in the red zone, which is significant after Notre Dame frequently elected to kick field goals while inside their opponent’s 20-yard line against Clemson.
Skowronek’s only blemish against Boston College was a fumble in the third quarter on a 26-yard reception.
🍽 @BSkowronek10 is hungry... let him EAT!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 14, 2020
📺 ABC #GoIrish x #BeatEagles
pic.twitter.com/vKPPAxDYgo
Defense: S Shaun Crawford
The six-year senior continues to excel at the safety position after playing cornerback during his first five years at Notre Dame.
Against Boston College, Shaun Crawford led all Notre Dame defenders with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) and the game’s lone sack.
Special Teams: RB Chris Tyree
In a game where Notre Dame did not need to punt and kicker Jonathan Doerer went 1-2 on field goals, there was no clear choice for special teams player of the game.
But freshman running back Chris Tyree did have a solid performance as the return man on kickoffs. He returned four kickoffs for a total of 84 yards, an average of 21 yards per return.
