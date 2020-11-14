After missing time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury, Ben Skowronek has been an important weapon for this Notre Dame offense.

The 6-3 wide receiver finished the game with five catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns. Each of his touchdowns came in the red zone, which is significant after Notre Dame frequently elected to kick field goals while inside their opponent’s 20-yard line against Clemson.

Skowronek’s only blemish against Boston College was a fumble in the third quarter on a 26-yard reception.