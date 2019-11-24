Book struggled to find the end zone early in the game, often missing open wide receivers down the field, but he still managed to finish the game 26 of 40 through the air with three touchdowns, 239 yards and no interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 66 yards on 12 carries.

Coming into the matchup with Boston College, defensive end Ade Ogundeji had not recorded a sack all season and only took down the opposing team’s quarterback 1.5 times in 2018.

But with season-ending injuries to fellow senior defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Julian Owkara, Ogundeji knew he had to step up, and he did.

He finished the game with six total tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and a forced fumble.