Top Players Against Boston College
Offense: QB Ian Book
Book struggled to find the end zone early in the game, often missing open wide receivers down the field, but he still managed to finish the game 26 of 40 through the air with three touchdowns, 239 yards and no interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 66 yards on 12 carries.
Defense: DE Ade Ogundeji
Coming into the matchup with Boston College, defensive end Ade Ogundeji had not recorded a sack all season and only took down the opposing team’s quarterback 1.5 times in 2018.
But with season-ending injuries to fellow senior defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Julian Owkara, Ogundeji knew he had to step up, and he did.
He finished the game with six total tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer
After starting the season as a huge question mark, Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer has been a pleasant surprise. Through 10 games, he had made eight of 10 field goals, including three of more than 40 yards in a 30-27 win over USC.
Against Boston College, he almost topped that performance, drill each of his four field goal attempts from 47, 29, 45 and 37 yards. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.
