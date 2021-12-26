Top Notre Dame safety target to announce commitment New Year’s Day

Denton (Texas) Guyer class of 2023 safety Peyton Bowen will announce his college commitment on January 1, 2022 on CBS Sports HQ, he announced on his Twitter page. He’ll make his decision public at 11:45 a.m. ET. Bowen has not announced a list of finalists yet, but some of the schools that have offered him include Alabama, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and USC. Since June, Bowen has taken visits to Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas, Colorado, TCU, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The Fighting Irish are in consideration for the elite prospect. (Rivals.com)

The 6-1, 185-pound four-star prospect has visited Notre Dame twice, with the most recent visit coming back in late October when the Fighting Irish beat North Carolina 44-34. “I really liked it,” Bowen said after the visit. “We went to the top of Touchdown Jesus and looked over the whole campus, which was really cool because they don’t really let people up there. Some of the coaches hadn’t even done that before. “It was overall really good. I really liked my last visit there too. I like the environment there. The student section was crazy. I like it up there.” There are two Rivals FutureCast picks for Bowen, both for him to choose Notre Dame. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Rivals’ Texas analyst Sam Spiegelman are the insiders to make their predictions for Bowen as of early Sunday evening.