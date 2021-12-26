Top Notre Dame safety target to announce commitment New Year’s Day
Denton (Texas) Guyer class of 2023 safety Peyton Bowen will announce his college commitment on January 1, 2022 on CBS Sports HQ, he announced on his Twitter page. He’ll make his decision public at 11:45 a.m. ET.
Bowen has not announced a list of finalists yet, but some of the schools that have offered him include Alabama, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and USC.
Since June, Bowen has taken visits to Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas, Colorado, TCU, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Baylor.
The 6-1, 185-pound four-star prospect has visited Notre Dame twice, with the most recent visit coming back in late October when the Fighting Irish beat North Carolina 44-34.
“I really liked it,” Bowen said after the visit. “We went to the top of Touchdown Jesus and looked over the whole campus, which was really cool because they don’t really let people up there. Some of the coaches hadn’t even done that before.
“It was overall really good. I really liked my last visit there too. I like the environment there. The student section was crazy. I like it up there.”
There are two Rivals FutureCast picks for Bowen, both for him to choose Notre Dame. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Rivals’ Texas analyst Sam Spiegelman are the insiders to make their predictions for Bowen as of early Sunday evening.
“They’ve always been high for me ever since my [first] visit, and that hasn’t changed,” Bowen said. “They’re very high in my recruitment.”
Bowen played a key role in Guyer’s run to the 2021 Texas 6A Division II State Tournament before falling in the championship game. He caught eight passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns at receiver and recorded six interceptions on defense.
Rivals ranks Bowen as the nation’s No. 77 player and No. 6 safety in the 2023 class, plus the No. 13 player from the Lone Star State.
Bowen is committed to playing in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
----
