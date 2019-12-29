Top Notre Dame Players Against Iowa State
Offense: WR Chase Claypool
Notre Dame’s regular-season MVP put an exclamation point on an excellent 2019. In the 33-9 blowout win, Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown, accounting for 59 percent of the team’s yards through the air.
He averaged 20.9 yards per reception, with his longest catch of the day going for 43 yards.
Claypool finishes the season with 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The junior linebacker started off the day by stripping the ball from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and recovering it. By the end of the day, he finished with a game-high nine tackles, three sacks, four tackles for a loss and also had a quarterback hit.
On several occasions, his elite closing speed also prevented Iowa State’s offensive skill players from getting outside of the Notre Dame defense.
Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer
The junior kicker went 4-4 on field goals against Iowa State and made all three of his extra points.
He made two field goals from 39 yards out, a chip shot from 13 yards and a knuckleball from 51 yards — the fourth-longest field goal in Notre Dame history.
He finishes the season having made 17 of his 20 field goal attempts and all of his extra-point opportunities.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.