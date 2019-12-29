Offense: WR Chase Claypool

Notre Dame’s regular-season MVP put an exclamation point on an excellent 2019. In the 33-9 blowout win, Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown, accounting for 59 percent of the team’s yards through the air. He averaged 20.9 yards per reception, with his longest catch of the day going for 43 yards. Claypool finishes the season with 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The junior linebacker started off the day by stripping the ball from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and recovering it. By the end of the day, he finished with a game-high nine tackles, three sacks, four tackles for a loss and also had a quarterback hit. On several occasions, his elite closing speed also prevented Iowa State’s offensive skill players from getting outside of the Notre Dame defense.



Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer