A breakdown of Notre Dame's top players against Duke on offense, defense and special teams.

After getting pulled after a dropped pass early in the 2019 season opener, sophomore Kyren Williams shined in his 2020 debut as Notre Dame’s starting running back.

Even with limited production in the first quarter, he finished the contest with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts and 93 yards through the air on two receptions.

His 205 all-purpose yards accounted for 48 percent of Notre Dame’s total offensive production.

After the game, his play earned him the game ball.