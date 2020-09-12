Top Notre Dame Players Against Duke
A breakdown of Notre Dame's top players against Duke on offense, defense and special teams.
Offense: RB Kyren Williams
After getting pulled after a dropped pass early in the 2019 season opener, sophomore Kyren Williams shined in his 2020 debut as Notre Dame’s starting running back.
Even with limited production in the first quarter, he finished the contest with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts and 93 yards through the air on two receptions.
His 205 all-purpose yards accounted for 48 percent of Notre Dame’s total offensive production.
After the game, his play earned him the game ball.
1st career start for us. He helped us get the edge over Duke with 112 yards rushing and 93 yards receiving. Showed tons of grit out there.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) September 12, 2020
Game ball goes to @Kyrenwilliams23 #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/jZeav46n7d
Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Perhaps Notre Dame’s top NFL prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah showed throughout the game what makes him such a special player.
He finished the game with nine tackles, two TFL, a sack and a key forced fumble.
It's worth noting that this honor may have gone to sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton if he hadn't suffered an ankle injury early in the second half.
Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett
A second-year starter, sophomore Jay Bramblett is accustomed to punting in high-pressure situations at Notre Dame. But on Saturday afternoon against Duke, he showed he can do more with his legs than just kick.
With the Notre Dame offense looking a little sluggish early in the game, the Notre Dame coaches called on Bramblett to execute on a fake punt near the Fighting Irish 20-yard line. The result: a 14-yard run up the middle that involved a nifty cut back to get him past the first down marker.
Notre Dame takes a 7-3 lead over Duke with 10:39 left in the second quarter after a 14-yard fake punt by Jay Bramblett sparks the 96-yard touchdown drive. pic.twitter.com/vc7L6iOHsn— Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) September 12, 2020
Bramblett also punted the ball six times during the contest for an average of 43.8 yards per attempt. Three times Duke was pinned inside the 20-yard line and two punts went for more than 50 yards.
