Top Notre Dame Football Targets Earn Five-Star Status

It’s rankings week at Rivals for the 2023 class, and the number of total five-star recruits increased from four to seven. There’s some Notre Dame flavor in the list as well. Moving from No. 3 to No. 1 in the 2023 class is New Orleans Isidore Newman School quarterback Arch Manning after a strong summer. He moved past Los Alamitos (Calif.) High’s Malachi Nelson as the highest ranked quarterback recruit too. Notre Dame still is in pursuit of Manning, while the Irish staff offered Nelson later in the game, and he committed to Oklahoma. Checking in at No. 3 is Allen (Texas) High strong side defensive end David Hicks Jr., who moved up from the No. 36 overall player in the land. The 6-4, 255-pounder took a June unofficial visit to Notre Dame and had a strong review of his time on campus.

Top Irish rover target Alex “Sonny” Styles is one of seven five-star recruits per Rivals. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Notre Dame is pretty cool,” Hicks said. “It’s very traditional and spiritual in the ways that they do things. The campus was really cool. Walking around the facilities was great too. It was all amazing.” The nation’s No. 4 player in 2023 per Rivals is Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, who Notre Dame offered May 7. He’s since named a top 10 schools group but did not include the Fighting Irish. Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the national rankings. More importantly, his recruit ranking changed from a 6.0 four-star to a 6.1 five-star. Proctor visited Notre Dame in June. “It’s like an Ivy League school without being in the same conference,” Proctor said. “You’re going to get that same type of education, probably even better — the best. And the football team just got done playing in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. It’s a good football school too obviously, not just academics.” Of the current 2023 five-star recruits, Notre Dame has the best chance with Alex "Sonny" Styles, the No. 6 player in America from Pickerington (Ohio) Central. He is, of course, the younger brother of Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr.