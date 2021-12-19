Top-five potential? An early look at Notre Dame’s 2023 class
Following the early signing period, Notre Dame’s 2022 class sits at No. 7 in the country per Rivals.
It’s a strong 21-man group for the Fighting Irish, and if its position holds or even if it slides three spots, Notre Dame will have back-to-back top-10 classes on Rivals for the first time since 2007-08.
Even with this in mind, it still feels that Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts in the cycle were not enough to push the Irish to winning a College Football Playoff game instead of just reaching it. Part of the reason may be because Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia are head and shoulders above the rest of the country in the 2022 rankings, respectively. But one recruiting class doesn’t trot out on the field. It’s a combination of several classes and coaching that wins and loses games.
Notre Dame’s 2022 class is deep with 13 commitments inside the Rivals250, but the Fighting Irish only have one top-100 recruit in linebacker Jaylen Sneed (No. 41). Compare that with the Irish’s 2023 start, which already has four top-50 recruits and you’re looking at a potentially difference-making class.
Three things need to be noted here. One, the selection of the top-50 and top-100 are arbitrary numbers but shows a data point in recruiting. Two, recruiting rankings aren’t the be-all, end-all, but they still give a good general outlook on which schools are doing the best in the country. Three, these early commitments are nice, but there’s a year to go left in the cycle – so much can change.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Notre Dame has the early lead in the Rivals 2023 team rankings. The Fighting Irish often jump out to have the No. 1 class with the number of top prospects who don’t need more explanation about Notre Dame after falling in love with it. But this class feels different.
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley ranks as the No. 27 prospect nationally per Rivals. He’s on track to become a five-star prospect with his burst, length and athleticism off the edge.
Mentor (Ohio) High defensive end Brenan Vernon is a force at strong side end and sits at No. 15 in the rankings.
Despite a terrific junior season, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen slid 11 spots in the recent Rivals rankings update but still ranks as the nation’s No. 33 player. He could be on his way to five-star status.
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett is Notre Dame’s newest commitment in the 2023 class and ranks as the No. 50 prospect in America. Rhett is a physical cornerback who picked the Irish over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and others.
All four of those prospects play on the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame has Miami Gulliver Prep running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan committed as well. Irvin ranks as the nation’s No. 227 prospect and Flanagan as a four-star outside the Rivals250.
The Irish’s last commitment not mentioned yet in this story is Irvington (N.J.) High safety Adon Shuler, the No. 199 prospect in the country.
Notre Dame holding on to the No. 1 class for the 2023 cycle is highly unlikely. But top-five is very possible based on this strong start and the recruiting efforts of new head coach Marcus Freeman now taking charge on both sides of the ball.
“I have to be the lead recruiter for every recruit we have,” Freeman said during his National Signing Day press conference. “I made that very clear to the staff. I’m going to be involved with every single recruit we’re involved with. I want to be the bridge between myself, the position coaches and coordinators: ‘You’re going to utilize the head coach in whatever way you need.’”
“Last year, strategically, we were a little bit offense-defense: ‘Defense, take your side. Offense, take your side.’ I want us to be one. I want to take care of our positions, but also understand that no matter what we do, we have to cross-recruit.”
