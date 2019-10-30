Notre Dame has its quarterback commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes as Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner have given their respective pledges to the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

The Notre Dame coaching staff now gets to look at the best quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and although they haven't offered any yet, there are certainly some excellent names out there, including Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit's Nicco Marchiol.

The 6-2, 205-pounder will visit Notre Dame Saturday when the Irish host Virginia Tech.