Top 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol To Visit Notre Dame: ‘It’s A Special Place’
Notre Dame has its quarterback commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes as Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner have given their respective pledges to the Fighting Irish coaching staff.
The Notre Dame coaching staff now gets to look at the best quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and although they haven't offered any yet, there are certainly some excellent names out there, including Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit's Nicco Marchiol.
The 6-2, 205-pounder will visit Notre Dame Saturday when the Irish host Virginia Tech.
Marchiol has not visited South Bend before, but he already has a very high view of the Fighting Irish football program and the academics of the University.
"It's a special place," Marchiol said. "At Regis, a lot of our teachers and coaches actually went to Notre Dame and have nothing but great things to say about it. I would definitely want to have that offer and consider them."
Marchiol holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Utah, Washington State, and others. An offer from the Irish would certainly catapult them up his list.
