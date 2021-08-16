Top 2022 Notre Dame Targets Earn Five-Star Status

It’s rankings week at Rivals for the 2022 class, and on Monday, an updated list of five-star prospects was announced. Notre Dame does not have a commitment from a 2022 Rivals five-star prospect, but there are two huge targets for the Irish who are. In the June rankings update, Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa was a big riser, going from the No. 84 overall prospect to No. 35. He became a five-star on Monday and is the nation’s No. 14 recruit and No. 1 safety.

“Xavier Nwankpa has moved to the No. 1 safety in the country after seeing him perform at The Opening, but also after having incredible junior film where the new five-star shows off excellent ball skills and a physical nature that is really special,” Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney wrote. “The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout, who has Ohio State, Notre Dame and Iowa highest on his list, covers like a cornerback and hits like a linebacker. That’s rare.” Nwankpa officially visited Notre Dame in June and raved about his experience in South Bend with BlueandGold.com. “It was good — one of the best visits I’ve ever been on,” Nwankpa said. “I’ve been there previously, so I had an idea of everything. Notre Dame has their own way of doing things, which I like. “The atmosphere stood out. Schools can sometimes show you fake love and not once have I felt that with Notre Dame. So being in the atmosphere again and talking to the new coaches [stood out the most].” Iowa, Ohio State and Texas A&M are considered the other schools to keep an eye on in Nwankpa’s recruitment.