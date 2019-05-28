West Bloomfield (Mich.) class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards is one of the top prospects in the nation at his position. The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder holds around 30 scholarship offers and his list grew in a big way this offseason.

“I think it’s going really well for me right now," Edwards said of the recruiting process. "All of these big schools are offering. It’s really good.”

One of the schools Edwards is keeping in consistent contact with is Notre Dame. The Irish offered him a scholarship in December, and Edwards noted that cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and running backs coach Lance Taylor visited his school this spring.