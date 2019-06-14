Solon (Ohio) defensive end Najee Story is one of the top 2021 prospects in the Midwest at his position. He's already earned offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State.

"The recruiting process has been extremely exciting knowing that these schools are confident in me, and that I’m one of the top players in my class," the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder said.

Fighting Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Story during the spring evaluation period. And interestingly enough, Story actually visited Notre Dame on May 4, which was wasn't reported until now.