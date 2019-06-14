Top 2021 DE Najee Story Talks Recent Notre Dame Visit
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.
Solon (Ohio) defensive end Najee Story is one of the top 2021 prospects in the Midwest at his position. He's already earned offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State.
"The recruiting process has been extremely exciting knowing that these schools are confident in me, and that I’m one of the top players in my class," the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder said.
Fighting Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Story during the spring evaluation period. And interestingly enough, Story actually visited Notre Dame on May 4, which was wasn't reported until now.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news