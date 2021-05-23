Top 10 Notre Dame Recruits I Saw This Spring

Location & Date: Atlanta, March 28

When I saw Agu a couple months back, he was without a Notre Dame offer, but that quickly changed after he put on a show at the VTO Elite 100 camp in Georgia. About 1 in 100 high school players at the VTO regional camps have a division one offer, so you can imagine how surprised I was when I saw Agu, who checked in at 6-6, 223 pounds, and I clocked him running multiple 4.7 40 yard dashes.

Although he was in his own class when it came to caliber of player, Agu put on a show with his combination of burst, length and quick hands. Agu has only played one season of 11-man football, and he still has a long ways to go in his development, but the Ireland native is already technically sound in his pass-rushing moves. This is a great pick up for Notre Dame.