Top 10 Notre Dame Recruits I Saw This Spring
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer hit five different states to see Notre Dame commits and targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes this spring. With the calendar turning to June in nine days and Singer’s spring travels over, he looks back at the top 10 Irish recruits he saw since March.
(Prospects are listed in alphabetical order ... Only recruits with a Notre Dame offer are listed.)
Location & Date: Atlanta, March 28
When I saw Agu a couple months back, he was without a Notre Dame offer, but that quickly changed after he put on a show at the VTO Elite 100 camp in Georgia. About 1 in 100 high school players at the VTO regional camps have a division one offer, so you can imagine how surprised I was when I saw Agu, who checked in at 6-6, 223 pounds, and I clocked him running multiple 4.7 40 yard dashes.
Although he was in his own class when it came to caliber of player, Agu put on a show with his combination of burst, length and quick hands. Agu has only played one season of 11-man football, and he still has a long ways to go in his development, but the Ireland native is already technically sound in his pass-rushing moves. This is a great pick up for Notre Dame.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news