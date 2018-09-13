With the departure of a 1,000-yard rusher in Josh Adams and two NFL first round picks on the offensive line (Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson), it was expected the Irish would take a little bit of a step back in the run game heading into 2018.

Asking Brian Kelly, Chip Long and company to match the 269.3 yards per game average Notre Dame in 2017, which was good enough for No. 7 nationally, may be a tough task with the personnel losses and more teams loading the box to force the issue onto quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

But, remaining physical in the run game was very much expected to remain an integral part of the Irish offense.

During wins over Michigan and Ball State, the Irish have averaged 44 carries per game along with 26.5 pass attempts.

The success, however, has not been there to the consistency the team showed in 2017.

Against the Wolverines and Cardinals, the Irish finished below 3.0 yards per carry and 124.5 yards per game, which currently sits No. 105 in the country.

Last week, Notre Dame running backs went for 128 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns. Not a terrible stat line, but 73 of the total yardage came on two plays leaving the other 26 carries at a measly 2.1 yards per attempt. The Cardinals also forced seven stuffs/negative runs.

Kelly knows the rushing attack will need to take multiple steps forward in order for the offense to do much of the same, and it will require a team effort.

“I don't know what the standard is for running the ball,” Kelly said on Sunday. “We're 2-0. Is there a particular number that we're looking for? I think on Saturday there were a number of things that we need to clean up in terms of assignments, not one particular player. I think just being fundamentally better. Those are the things we got to go back to coaching.”

“When we evaluate our running game, we're really looking for the technical soundness of it. We were fundamentally in the positions we needed to be, we just didn't finish out plays.”

Junior running back Tony Jones Jr. is leading the way with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries through the first two games of the year. To get their attack back on the right track, the answer is simple for Jones.

“We just have to run harder,” Jones stated. “Finish the run and score. That’s all we can do … We’re practicing hard. We’re ready to get out there and show the world our offense is still lethal.”

Following the close call against Ball State, lack of focus and energy were brought up as points of emphasis when it came to why the final did not turn out as most expected. It was a wakeup call in Jones’ eyes, and the team and running back room is aiming to avoid a repeat against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

“Our preparation this week is more about going back to the basics and trusting the process,” Jones stated. “We’re working hard. I can’t speak for other people, but me personally I was focused both weeks. It’s a nameless/faceless opponent. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Sophomore Jafar Armstrong has earned the start in both games this season, and Jones is impressed with how the former wide receiver picked up the position. Both will be counted on to help jumpstart the Irish rushing attack.

“He’s getting better at pass blocking, reading defenses better and a lot of things.” Jones said of Armstrong. “He’s just a natural at all things we do really.

“I like how we’re running hard. We just have to make more people miss.”

The competition won’t let up moving forward with Vanderbilt heading to town on Saturday. Though the Irish will be the first Power Five opponent for the Commodores (Middle Tennessee State and Nevada), Derek Mason’s group is allowing just 75.0 yards per game on the ground.

“They are fast,” Jones said of the Vanderbilt defense. “They don’t make a lot mistakes.”

There are multiple areas to point to when it comes to determining what happened to the Irish last week. But, averaging under 3.0 yards per carry will not be a recipe for success long-term.