Tommy Tremble Making A Quick NFL Impact

Carolina Panthers rookie starter and former standout Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble has never been an overly braggadocios type of player. In fact, during his time with the Irish from 2018-20, Tremble’s style was always to let his work ethic talk louder than his mouth. But when asked about a unique career feat he accomplished at both Notre Dame and Carolina, Tremble let his guard down some. With a seven-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep in a 24-9 win over the Houston Texans Sept. 24, Tremble joined a small fraternity of players who scored a touchdown on their first career touches in both college and the NFL.

Tremble previously snagged a 26-yard touchdown for Notre Dame on his first career college catch in the 2019 season opener against Louisville. “Yeah, that’s pretty awesome,” Tremble said of his accomplishment. “I’m proud of that because I don’t think many players can make that claim.” With three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns through six games with the Panthers, Tremble is making a gradual transition from college to pros. It’s the same pattern of patience and performance Tremble followed during his two full seasons playing at Notre Dame in 2019 and 2020 after redshirting as an Irish freshman in 2018. Overshadowed by future second-round NFL Draft pick Cole Kmet in 2019 and Freshman All-American tight end Michael Mayer in 2020, Tremble recorded 35 catches for 401 yards with four touchdowns in 25 career games at Notre Dame, solid production numbers, though not exactly eye-popping.

Perhaps a victim of his own versatility, Tremble — who came to Notre Dame as an undersized 210-pound three-star receiving tight end — was used primarily as a blocker in college, in part because he did it better than any of his position mates. “That part, I guess, it messed with my confidence a little bit when they didn’t throw me the ball,” explained Tremble, who made a strong case as the nation’s best blocking tight end last season. “I finally had to get out of my own head and realize that just by doing your job and doing what you’re asked to do, you can really help the team more than just trying to be the best or worrying about all the stats.” Somewhat surprising at the time, Tremble left Notre Dame after his junior season, even without a strong statistical profile for NFL coaches and execs to go by. With the 2021 NFL Draft Combine canceled because of the pandemic, Notre Dame’s pro day in March became Tremble’s time to shine. He delivered with a blazing 4.59-second 40-yard dash as a versatile 6-4, 250-pound player who put on almost 40 pounds during three years working under Fighting Irish strength coach Matt Balis.