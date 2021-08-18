Todd's Takeaways: Notre Dame Primary Offensive Personnel Taking Shape
No surprises came Tuesday from practice No. 10 of fall camp.
In fact, all developments that came during the 30 minutes when media members were allowed to observe the festivities were from validation of what was already known or believed than through surprise.
History Awaits?
Freshman Blake Fisher was back on the field and at least close to 100 percent Tuesday after missing practice time while working through concussion protocol.
And not only was Fisher on the field, he was working as the left tackle with the first-unit. Barring injury, he has the inside track to start against Florida State on opening day.
If Fisher holds onto pole position for a starting spot, he will become only the second true freshman offensive lineman to start opening day for Notre Dame since rookie players were made eligible in 1972.
Sam Young — who recently retired from the Las Vegas Raiders after an 11-year NFL career — started opening-day at right tackle as a rookie for Notre Dame in 2006.
Improvement Matters
Media members received their first live look Tuesday at the Notre Dame special teams with a five-minute glimpse at the Irish placekicking unit.
Senior Jonathan Doerer and freshman Josh Bryan split field goal attempts with senior Michael Vinson working as the long-snapper and junior punter Jay Bramblett as the holder.
The operation was clean on each attempt and Doerer, a third-year starter, made nearly all his attempts from roughly between 35 and 45 yards. They came at a variety of hashmark angles.
Doerer’s work in fall camp is notable because of his struggles last season.
Doerer went 15-of-23 kicking in 2020 but missed six of his final 11 attempts over the last five-plus games.
Like a golfer, Doerer lost confidence in “his swing” and missed a field goal in each of his final six games last season after converting 9-of-12 through his first six-plus games.
Because each of Notre Dame’s final five games in 2020 were decided by at least 14 points — three big wins and two tough losses — Doerer’s struggles late last season didn’t have much impact on final outcomes.
But with so many unknowns heading into this season, expect the importance of Doerer’s improvement to be magnified.
History Repeats
Under the category of way too early and reckless to predict or project, it’s still fun to look ahead to what the future might bring.
What’s happening behind the front-line guys — especially along the Irish offensive line — remains worth watching.
Reloading the Irish offense has been the top storyline this preseason, and those same themes will apply equally this time next year with Fisher, offensive lineman Zeke Correll and tight end Michael Mayer the only offensive starters or projected guaranteed to return. (All receivers have eligibility left, but would need to return for fifth years).
And after replacing four offensive line starters from last season, expect another heavy rebuild in 2022 with three of this year’s starting five — senior Jarrett Patterson, along with grad seniors Cain Madden and Josh Lugg — to also be off to the NFL Draft next spring.
Oh yeah, Notre Dame will also need a new starting quarterback, at least one wide receiver unless grad Avery Davis returns for Year 6, and potentially a starting running back to replace junior Kyren Williams.
Based, undoubtedly, on the flawed assumption that no starting Irish seniors on offense this year will return next year, and that Williams heads to the NFL Draft — and that no incoming freshman cracks the starting lineup next season — let’s take a shot at 2022 before 2021 even begins.
This is based on observations and the Irish coaches’ comments so far through camp. It’s also very much subject to change and open for debate.
QB: Drew Pyne
RB: Chris Tyree
WRs: Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr.
TE: Michael Mayer
OL: Blake Fisher, Rocco Spindler, Zeke Correll, Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
Each of these players have been regular second- or first-unit members during camp and received high marks from the Irish coaches for his work.
