Todd's Takeaways: Notre Dame Primary Offensive Personnel Taking Shape

No surprises came Tuesday from practice No. 10 of fall camp. In fact, all developments that came during the 30 minutes when media members were allowed to observe the festivities were from validation of what was already known or believed than through surprise.

Blake Fisher is working as the first-team left tackle in fall camp. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

History Awaits?

Freshman Blake Fisher was back on the field and at least close to 100 percent Tuesday after missing practice time while working through concussion protocol. And not only was Fisher on the field, he was working as the left tackle with the first-unit. Barring injury, he has the inside track to start against Florida State on opening day. If Fisher holds onto pole position for a starting spot, he will become only the second true freshman offensive lineman to start opening day for Notre Dame since rookie players were made eligible in 1972. Sam Young — who recently retired from the Las Vegas Raiders after an 11-year NFL career — started opening-day at right tackle as a rookie for Notre Dame in 2006.

Improvement Matters

Media members received their first live look Tuesday at the Notre Dame special teams with a five-minute glimpse at the Irish placekicking unit. Senior Jonathan Doerer and freshman Josh Bryan split field goal attempts with senior Michael Vinson working as the long-snapper and junior punter Jay Bramblett as the holder. The operation was clean on each attempt and Doerer, a third-year starter, made nearly all his attempts from roughly between 35 and 45 yards. They came at a variety of hashmark angles. Doerer’s work in fall camp is notable because of his struggles last season. Doerer went 15-of-23 kicking in 2020 but missed six of his final 11 attempts over the last five-plus games. Like a golfer, Doerer lost confidence in “his swing” and missed a field goal in each of his final six games last season after converting 9-of-12 through his first six-plus games. Because each of Notre Dame’s final five games in 2020 were decided by at least 14 points — three big wins and two tough losses — Doerer’s struggles late last season didn’t have much impact on final outcomes. But with so many unknowns heading into this season, expect the importance of Doerer’s improvement to be magnified.

History Repeats