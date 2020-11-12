Asked to explain the reasons Notre Dame opponents are converting fewer than 25 percent of their third downs, Shayne Simon had no hesitation in offering a theory – one that is backed up by loads of math.

“Our third-down defense comes from our ability to get stops on first and second down,” said Simon, Notre Dame’s starting buck linebacker. “We look to get negative plays on first and second down.”

Basic probabilities at work. The more yards needed, the less likely an offense is to convert. Repeated breakdowns in those third-and-long spots are the only way to defy the percentages, and Notre Dame hasn’t had issues there under coordinator Clark Lea and with its recent personnel. Lea and staff pour over the details of third-down personnel, calls and matchups for each game to ensure the opponent conversion rate stays in line with the probabilities.