Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this Wednesday at noon (EST), and at its new home (insidendsports.com). The chats will continue intermittently until spring practice starts March 17, then will move into weekly mode.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-february-23-2022-12470.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.



