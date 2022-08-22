Time to submit your questions for Tuesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this Tuesday at noon (EDT) at insidendsports.com. A coverage conflict this week prompted the move from its regular Wednesday slotting.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-aug-23-2022-13773.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Tuesday afternoon. Notre Dame Football Live Chat will remain in weekly mode throughout training camp and the 2022 regular season but will move back to its regular Wednesday (noon) time slot next week for the balance of the year.