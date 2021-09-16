Three things to know about Purdue, Notre Dame’s Week 3 opponent
A longtime Hoosier State rivalry returns this season.
Notre Dame and Purdue have met 86 times and once played on an annual basis. The series went on hiatus after 2014, though. It resumes Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), the first of six meetings between the schools this decade.
Both teams are 2-0 this season, though their perfect records carry different feelings. The No. 12 Irish outlasted Florida State 41-38 in overtime on the road to open the season and escaped Toledo 32-29 at home on Saturday. It’s a nervous 2-0.
Purdue, meanwhile, defeated Oregon State 30-21 at home to begin the year and embarrassed Connecticut 49-0 in Week 2. There’s cautious optimism. Here are three things to know about the Boilermakers, who are led by fifth-year head coach Jeff Brohm.
1. Treading Water
Purdue delivered an all-time moment in program history just 20 games Brohm’s tenure.
The Boilermakers hosted then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 20, 2018, seeking their fourth straight win following an 0-3 start. They led 14-3 at halftime and 21-6 after three quarters. An upset was brewing. They drew the curtains on it with 28 fourth-quarter points and four touchdowns of at least 40 yards.
