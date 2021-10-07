Three things to know about Notre Dame’s Week 6 opponent, Virginia Tech

Notre Dame’s last visit to Lane Stadium came in early October 2018 – the same time of year as this season’s return. The Irish left the Blue Ridge Mountains with a 45-23 win over Virginia Tech that day, a pivotal victory in setting the course for what became a 12-0 regular season despite a bumpy first month. The No. 14 Irish (4-1) no longer have undefeated hopes and face long odds of reaching the College Football Playoff, but another convincing win over the Hokies on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network) would help ease concerns after last week’s loss to then-No. 7 Cincinnati. It would also presumably bring some much-needed quarterback clarity. Virginia Tech sits at 3-1 with a similar chance to put itself back on the rails after a loss to West Virginia and an uninspiring win over FCS Richmond. Here are three things to know about the Hokies.

1. Defense doing the heavy lifting

Virginia Tech can thank its defense for all three of its wins. The Hokies put the clamps on North Carolina’s explosive passing attack in their opener, allowing just 6.3 yards per pass attempt in a 17-10 win. They disposed of Conference USA opponent Middle Tennessee 35-14 Sept. 11, and then held Richmond to 4.0 yards per play in a 21-10 win Sept. 25. In two of its three victories, though, Virginia Tech’s offense has failed to surpass 320 yards and 5.1 yards per play. Scoring just three touchdowns and averaging just 3.95 yards per non-sack rush against an FCS team is worrisome. The offense averaged just 4.6 yards per play in a 27-21 loss to West Virginia Sept. 18. But so far, the offensive problems haven’t sent the season sideways. Virginia Tech ranks 14th nationally in sacks per game (3.25). It has allowed just four big plays of at least 30 yards in four games. Opponents are converting 28.9 percent of their third downs, tied for 12th nationally. The Hokies are allowing 5.09 yards per play, which ranks a more pedestrian 43rd. UNC’s offense averaged 5.6 yards per play despite scoring just 10 points.

2. Plentiful playmakers on offense

Virginia Tech’s bumpy offensive start doesn’t match its skill position talent. The Hokies have a pair of three-year starters at receiver in junior Tré Turner and sophomore Tayvion Robinson. Both cracked the starting lineup as freshmen and have more than 1,100 career yards. Turner leads the team in catches (16) and yards (250). He has 110 career receptions and a 17.0 yards-per-catch average. Robinson was last year’s leading receiver, with 38 catches for 592 yards. He has also served as the punt returner the last three seasons and had a 60-yard return touchdown versus Richmond.

Virginia Tech sophomore wide receiver Tayvion Robinson has 1,100 career yards and a punt return touchdown. (William Wotring/AP)

Senior running back Raheem Blackshear hasn’t found much space to run this year and is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry since transferring from Rutgers prior to last season. But he’s still a dangerous open-field runner who also has 108 career catches for 1,086 yards (10.1 yards per reception) in addition to a 78-yard kick return this year.

3. A dampened home-field advantage