Three things to know about Notre Dame’s Week 10 opponent, Navy

COVID-19 took down Notre Dame and Navy's 93-year uninterrupted annual rivalry game. They meet again Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC) to start a new streak. Who knows if this one will reach 93 years, but the schools have a scheduling contract in place through 2032. The Irish and Midshipmen last played in 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in a top-20 matchup, which the home team won 52-20. They resume the series with much less fanfare around the game. The No. 10 Irish (7-1) are seeking win No. 78 in the series, against 13 losses and one tie. Navy, meanwhile, enters at 2-6 and 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference. Here are three things to know about the Midshipmen.

1. Rock bottom on offense

The modern themes of college football apply to triple-option teams too. Explosive, hard-to-defend offenses drive today’s game. And sure enough, Navy’s best teams under 14th-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo have had high-scoring offenses and talented quarterbacks. In 2015, quarterback Keenan Reynolds totaled 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,373 yards to help Navy go 11-2 and win the American Athletic Conference West Division title. Four years later, quarterback Malcolm Perry carried the Midshipmen to another 11-2 mark by rushing for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns. Both averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry and 10.0 yards per pass, with most of their work coming in the run game. They benefitted from sturdy and experienced offensive lines. Navy was a top-25 scoring offense and in the top 10 in yards per play both years. This season, though, Navy is on the other end of the offensive spectrum. It’s in disarray. There have been two starting quarterbacks and a midseason offensive coordinator change.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai is averaging just 2.1 yards per rush this season. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Navy is averaging 4.06 yards per play, the second-lowest among all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. It does not have a player among the nation’s top 100 rushers — which would be a first in Niumatalolo’s tenure if it holds. The Midshipmen are last in sack rate, at 25.3 percent. The quarterback is normally a primary rushing threat in the triple option. Yet sophomore five-game starter Tai Lavatai has just 242 rushing yards on 117 carries. That’s 2.1 yards per rush. His 7.0 yards per pass is also lower than five of his last six predecessors. Navy’s leading rusher, senior fullback Isaac Ruoss, has just 437 yards through eight games. All told, Navy’s 3.69 yards per carry ranks 94th nationally.

2. Defensive downturn

The other side of the ball has fared marginally better. Navy’s defense ranks 93rd or worse in scoring (93rd, 30.0 points allowed per game), yards per play (98th, 5.93), pass efficiency defense (102nd, 144.83 rating), sacks (123rd, 9.0), tackles for loss (105th, 39) and passes defended (108th, 25). Interestingly, Navy has given up more than 31 points just once in its first six conference games. Every opponent except one, though, has scored at least 23 points. The Midshipmen held Tulsa’s offense to 10 points in a 20-17 win Oct. 29 (the other touchdown was a kick return). Notre Dame, despite its unspectacular offense, has the most talented collection of skill players Navy will face this year. It’s not difficult to envision the Irish putting five touchdowns on the Midshipmen’s defense. Despite the lack of negative plays, Navy is holding opponents to a respectable 4.02 yards per rush (66th). SMU, owners of a top-30 rushing offense, averaged just 2.8 yards per carry in a win versus Navy. Cincinnati averaged 4.5, but only ran for 109 yards.

3. A force in the middle