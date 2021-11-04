Three things to know about Notre Dame’s Week 10 opponent, Navy
COVID-19 took down Notre Dame and Navy's 93-year uninterrupted annual rivalry game.
They meet again Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC) to start a new streak. Who knows if this one will reach 93 years, but the schools have a scheduling contract in place through 2032.
The Irish and Midshipmen last played in 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in a top-20 matchup, which the home team won 52-20. They resume the series with much less fanfare around the game.
The No. 10 Irish (7-1) are seeking win No. 78 in the series, against 13 losses and one tie. Navy, meanwhile, enters at 2-6 and 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
Here are three things to know about the Midshipmen.
1. Rock bottom on offense
The modern themes of college football apply to triple-option teams too.
Explosive, hard-to-defend offenses drive today’s game. And sure enough, Navy’s best teams under 14th-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo have had high-scoring offenses and talented quarterbacks.
In 2015, quarterback Keenan Reynolds totaled 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,373 yards to help Navy go 11-2 and win the American Athletic Conference West Division title. Four years later, quarterback Malcolm Perry carried the Midshipmen to another 11-2 mark by rushing for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Both averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry and 10.0 yards per pass, with most of their work coming in the run game. They benefitted from sturdy and experienced offensive lines. Navy was a top-25 scoring offense and in the top 10 in yards per play both years.
This season, though, Navy is on the other end of the offensive spectrum. It’s in disarray. There have been two starting quarterbacks and a midseason offensive coordinator change.
Navy is averaging 4.06 yards per play, the second-lowest among all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. It does not have a player among the nation’s top 100 rushers — which would be a first in Niumatalolo’s tenure if it holds. The Midshipmen are last in sack rate, at 25.3 percent.
The quarterback is normally a primary rushing threat in the triple option. Yet sophomore five-game starter Tai Lavatai has just 242 rushing yards on 117 carries. That’s 2.1 yards per rush. His 7.0 yards per pass is also lower than five of his last six predecessors. Navy’s leading rusher, senior fullback Isaac Ruoss, has just 437 yards through eight games. All told, Navy’s 3.69 yards per carry ranks 94th nationally.
2. Defensive downturn
The other side of the ball has fared marginally better. Navy’s defense ranks 93rd or worse in scoring (93rd, 30.0 points allowed per game), yards per play (98th, 5.93), pass efficiency defense (102nd, 144.83 rating), sacks (123rd, 9.0), tackles for loss (105th, 39) and passes defended (108th, 25).
Interestingly, Navy has given up more than 31 points just once in its first six conference games. Every opponent except one, though, has scored at least 23 points. The Midshipmen held Tulsa’s offense to 10 points in a 20-17 win Oct. 29 (the other touchdown was a kick return).
Notre Dame, despite its unspectacular offense, has the most talented collection of skill players Navy will face this year. It’s not difficult to envision the Irish putting five touchdowns on the Midshipmen’s defense.
Despite the lack of negative plays, Navy is holding opponents to a respectable 4.02 yards per rush (66th). SMU, owners of a top-30 rushing offense, averaged just 2.8 yards per carry in a win versus Navy. Cincinnati averaged 4.5, but only ran for 109 yards.
3. A force in the middle
One of Navy’s biggest recruiting coups of the last few years has yielded one of its best defensive players in recent history. Senior linebacker Diego Fagot had offers from nearly 20 FBS teams, including Power Five programs Illinois and Pittsburgh. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native chose Navy instead.
Navy involved Fagot as soon as he arrived. He played every game his freshman year, which included a start in the Army-Navy game. He is in his third season as a starter and is tied for 29th nationally in tackles for loss (10.0). He has 71 total tackles this year and is on pace to set a career high in tackles for loss.
Fagot posted at least 70 tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss in 2019 and 2020, earning All-AAC honors each season.
“Fagot is probably a top-five linebacker we’ve played against,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s explosive, very good athlete, their leading tackler. Really good athlete. He could play for anybody in the Power Five.”
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.