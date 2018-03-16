Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Defensive end is a big need for Notre Dame in the class of 2019, and Kanas City (Mo.) Park Hill South three-star Etinosa Reuben is a top target on the strong side.
The Irish staff is high on Reuben, who said he’s been hearing from Notre Dame constantly.
“It’s good,” Reuben said of his communication with the Notre Dame coaching staff. “One of the defensive line coaches texts me every day.”
The coach Reuben is referring to is Larry Black, a graduate assistant on the defensive line staff.
Reuben picked up his offer from Notre Dame on Feb. 22, and the three-star said his research on the school and football program has caught his eye in a big way.
“As of right now, my interest level is high,” Reuben told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They’re a prestigious school with good academics and a good football team.”
Currently, Reuben has a visit set up to Oklahoma State at the end of April and will stop by Nebraska for a visit at the end of March.
Notre Dame could be in line to get a visit soon as well.
“I want to visit,” Reuben said. “I want to see how the campus is and everything.”
Reuben ranks as the No. 38 strongside defensive end in the 2019 class and according to MaxPreps, the three-star racked up 27 total tackles and two sacks in seven games as a junior.
Once he finishes high school, Reuben said he hopes to see the field in college as quickly as possible.
“I want to be able impact the game,” Reuben explained. “I know I might not be able to start as a freshman, but I want to be able to impact the game somehow.”
Heading into his senior season, Reuben holds offers from several programs throughout the country, including Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and others.
