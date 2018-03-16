Defensive end is a big need for Notre Dame in the class of 2019, and Kanas City (Mo.) Park Hill South three-star Etinosa Reuben is a top target on the strong side.

The Irish staff is high on Reuben, who said he’s been hearing from Notre Dame constantly.

“It’s good,” Reuben said of his communication with the Notre Dame coaching staff. “One of the defensive line coaches texts me every day.”

The coach Reuben is referring to is Larry Black, a graduate assistant on the defensive line staff.

Reuben picked up his offer from Notre Dame on Feb. 22, and the three-star said his research on the school and football program has caught his eye in a big way.

“As of right now, my interest level is high,” Reuben told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They’re a prestigious school with good academics and a good football team.”

Currently, Reuben has a visit set up to Oklahoma State at the end of April and will stop by Nebraska for a visit at the end of March.