Three Notre Dame men's basketball players receive All-ACC honors
Notre Dame men's basketball players Blake Wesley, Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. received All-ACC honors from the conference Monday.
Wesley, a freshman guard, was named to the All-ACC Second Team and the All-Rookie Team. He finished second in Freshman of the Year voting behind Duke's Paolo Banchero, who received 72 of the 78 possible votes.
Wesley finished the regular season as Notre Dame's leading scorer (14.8 points per game) with an even higher average in ACC contests (15.7). Wesley, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week three times, became the first true freshman in Division I this season to record 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3-pointers and 39 steals.
Wesley became the first Notre Dame player to receive All-Rookie conference honors since Jerian Grant in the Big East for the 2011-12 season.
Goodwin, a senior guard, landed All-ACC honors for the first time in his career. His All-ACC Third Team recognition followed a season in which Goodwin averaged 14.2 points. Goodwin also received three votes for Most Improved Player, which went to NC State's Dereon Seabron.
Atkinson, a graduate senior forward, received All-ACC honorable mention recognition for averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in conference play.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey finished third in Coach of the Year voting behind Wake Forest's Steve Forbes and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.
The ACC's 15 head coaches and 63 media members participated in voting for the conference honors.
2021-22 ACC Award Winners
Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke
Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State
Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
2021-22 All-ACC Team
All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
First Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372
Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241
Second Team
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147
Third Team
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131
Mark Williams, Duke, 119
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105
Honorable Mention
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84
PJ Hall, Clemson, 72
John Hugley, Pitt, 54
Charlie Moore, Miami, 42
Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22
AJ Griffin, Duke, 22
Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15
Player of the Year
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6
Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1
Trevor Keels, Duke, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Charlie Moore, Miami, 2
Most Improved Player
Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes
PJ Hall, Clemson, 28
Mark Williams, Duke, 4
John Hugley, Pitt, 4
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2
James Karnik, Boston College, 1
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1
Sixth Man of the Year
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes
El Ellis, Louisville, 6
Anthony Walker, Miami, 6
Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6
Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Cam Hayes, NC State, 1
Coach of the Year
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19
Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-ACC Defensive Team
Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Charlie Moore, Miami, 45
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33
All-Rookie Team
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72
AJ Griffin, Duke, 66
Trevor Keels, Duke, 50
