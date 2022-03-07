Three Notre Dame men's basketball players receive All-ACC honors

Notre Dame men's basketball players Blake Wesley, Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. received All-ACC honors from the conference Monday.

Wesley, a freshman guard, was named to the All-ACC Second Team and the All-Rookie Team. He finished second in Freshman of the Year voting behind Duke's Paolo Banchero, who received 72 of the 78 possible votes.

Wesley finished the regular season as Notre Dame's leading scorer (14.8 points per game) with an even higher average in ACC contests (15.7). Wesley, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week three times, became the first true freshman in Division I this season to record 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3-pointers and 39 steals.

Wesley became the first Notre Dame player to receive All-Rookie conference honors since Jerian Grant in the Big East for the 2011-12 season.

Goodwin, a senior guard, landed All-ACC honors for the first time in his career. His All-ACC Third Team recognition followed a season in which Goodwin averaged 14.2 points. Goodwin also received three votes for Most Improved Player, which went to NC State's Dereon Seabron.

Atkinson, a graduate senior forward, received All-ACC honorable mention recognition for averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in conference play.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey finished third in Coach of the Year voting behind Wake Forest's Steve Forbes and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.

The ACC's 15 head coaches and 63 media members participated in voting for the conference honors.