The latest edition of the 2019 Rivals100 was released Tuesday, and three Notre Dame commits made the cut.

The Irish's highest rated commit in the new Rivals100 is Edina (Minn.) High four-star offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, who checks in at No. 38.

Following Carroll is fellow offensive lineman John Olmstead of Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's, who landed at No. 66.

Finally, the third commit for Notre Dame on the list is four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon of Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal, who landed at No. 85.

