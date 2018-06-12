Three Notre Dame Commits Land In Latest Rivals100
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The latest edition of the 2019 Rivals100 was released Tuesday, and three Notre Dame commits made the cut.
The Irish's highest rated commit in the new Rivals100 is Edina (Minn.) High four-star offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, who checks in at No. 38.
Following Carroll is fellow offensive lineman John Olmstead of Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's, who landed at No. 66.
Finally, the third commit for Notre Dame on the list is four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon of Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal, who landed at No. 85.
To see the full 2019 Rivals100, click HERE.
ADDITIONAL TARGETS
Notre Dame has several additional targets that made the cut in the new Rivals100. They can be found below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.