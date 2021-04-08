 BlueAndGold - Three Key Notre Dame Targets Set Official Visit Dates
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-08 15:20:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Key Notre Dame Targets Set Official Visit Dates

The nation's top inside linebacker will be on Notre Dame’s campus in June.
The nation's top inside linebacker will be on Notre Dame’s campus in June. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on three big Notre Dame targets in the 2022 class setting up official visits for this June.

Click here to read.

Buy One Month, Get Four Months FREE At BlueandGold.com

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}