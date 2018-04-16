USA TODAY High School Sports announced the 2017-2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA State Boys Basketball teams today and three Notre Dame signees were represented. Shooting guards Robby Carmody and Dane Goodwin and forward Chris Doherty each were selected to the first team for their respective states. Here is a quick rundown on why each player earned their spot on the list.

Carmody put together an all-around performance during his senior campaign while leading Mars (Pa.) High to a Class 5A state title appearance while averaging 31.1 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per contest. His efforts landed him a spot on the ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball first team. The nation's No. 81 player was also named Pennsylvania's Gatorade Player of the Year and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Player of the Year. Carmody finished as the No. 7 scorer all-time in WPIAL history with 2,390 points. He also grabbed 1,126 career rebounds.

Doherty, the last signee in Notre Dame's 2018 class, earned ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball First Team honors after averaging 19.4 points while leading his team to a Division II Central final appearance. The nation's No. 44 power forward eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau during the season.