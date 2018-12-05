Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Sports Illustrated released its 2018 All-America Team on Wednesday afternoon, and three Notre Dame players were honored by the outlet.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and cornerback Julian Love each graced the first team while tight end Alize Mack made the second team.

Tillery finished the regular season with 30 total stops, including 10.5 for loss and eight sacks. He registered four sacks in a primetime win over Stanford back on Sept. 29.

"The disruptive man in the middle for the Irish defense has made life easy for first-year coordinator Clark Lea, adding three forced fumbles and a blocked kick to his 8.0 sacks," SI wrote for the senior.

Love made 61 tackles during his first 12 games to go with one interception and 15 pass breakups. He is one of three finalists for the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award.

"A Jim Thorpe Award finalist like Baker and the Irish's most fearless playmaker, Love broke the Notre Dame career record for pass breakups and displayed his nose for the ball with three fumble recoveries," SI noted.

Mack is fourth on the team with 34 receptions and 349 yards to go with three touchdowns.