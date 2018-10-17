Over the past couple of days, several media outlets have released their All-America teams for the first half of the 2018 college football season. With a 7-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in both major polls (AP & Coaches), it should not be a surprise that Notre Dame was represented when it came to the lists announced recognizing stellar play across the country. Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down which Irish players received honors.

LB TE'VON CONEY

The senior is Notre Dame’s leading tackler through seven games with 56 total stops while accumulating 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, Coney has graded out as the nation’s top linebacker with a 90.7 mark. His efforts landed him on PFF’s list for the first half of the year. “Coney has elevated his game in coverage this season, grading at 90.6 while allowing a paltry passer rating of only 30.5 on throws into his coverage,” the site wrote upon the release. Coney has also mentioned by the group as a draft riser based off his play so far for the 2019 NFL Draft. If he keeps his current pace, Coney would record his second-straight 100-plus tackle season in an Irish uniform. He finished with 116 stops including 13.0 for loss a year ago.

CB JULIAN LOVE

It has been quite the first half of the season for Love. The junior is tied for first nationally with 12 passes defended and three fumble recoveries to go with his 27 total tackles and one interception. He ranks eighth nationally per Pro Football Focus in coverage (87.3), among players with at least 100 snaps in coverage.

His efforts landed him on three different lists’ respective first teams. The Associated Press, ESPN and Sports Illustrated all included Notre Dame’s all-time leader in pass break ups on their Midseason All-America first team. Love was also named to the second team of USA Today's midseason list. “One of the things that separates this Notre Dame defense from the 2012 unit is a secondary that has come up with timely plays,” ESPN stated. “Love is tied for second nationally with 12 pass breakups and also has one interception and three fumble recoveries. The 5-11, 193-pound junior has excellent ball skills, tackles equally well and is always in position to make plays. “His 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Virginia Tech was one of the swing plays in that road win for the Irish.” Love earned second team All-American honors last season from SI. He is in prime position to earn another in 2018.

DL JERRY TILLERY