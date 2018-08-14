The latest edition of the 2019 Rivals100 is out, and Notre Dame continues to boast three commitments on the list.

Edina (Minn.) High offensive lineman Quinn Carroll remains the highest ranked player in the class coming in at No. 42 nationally, which has been the case since his commitment this April.

Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's offensive lineman John Olmstead sits as the No. 68 player nationally while Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal safety Litchfield Ajavon came in at No. 85 to stay as the top defensive player in the Irish class in terms of rankings.

