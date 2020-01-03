Three Former Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Make NFL All-Pro First-Team
This afternoon, the Associated Press released its NFL All-Pro First-Team, and three out of the five offensive line slots were filled by former Notre Dame players: Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (At ND from 2012-15), Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson (2014-17) and Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (2009-13).
This is tied with LSU for the most players on the first team from one school, while Wisconsin, Ohio State, UCLA and Alabama each have two.
This is the sixth time Martin has been named an All-Pro, making the first-team four times and second-team twice in his six NFL seasons.
For as impressive as that is, Nelson put himself in rare company by making the first-team in each of his first two seasons.
Only former Detriot Lions running back Barry Sanders (1989-90) and former Chicago Bears kick-return specialist Devin Hester (2006-07) have accomplished this feat.
Only three players over the last 30 years have been 1st Team All-Pro selections their first two NFL seasons:— Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 3, 2020
• Barry Sanders = 1989-90
• Devin Hester = 2006-07
• Quenton Nelson = 2018-19#Colts have a generational talent on a Hall of Fame path. pic.twitter.com/oZp4ILHGht
Meanwhile, this is Stanley's first time earning All-Pro honors. He did so by having an excellent season and becoming the best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL. He is one of five Ravens to be named First-Team All-Pro.
All three offensive linemen played under former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who was recently let go by the Chicago Bears. He recruited and developed Nelson and Stanley during the entirety of their Fighting Irish careers, while he coached Martin for his last two seasons in South Bend.
It's worth noting that current offensive line coach Jeff Quinn coached NFL All-Pro First-Team center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles while Quinn was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Cincinnati under Brian Kelly.
Proud to say our staffs have mentored FOUR (can’t forget @JasonKelce from my time at Cincy!) of the five offensive linemen on the NFL’s All-Pro First Team.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 3, 2020
So many @NDFootball alums knocking on that All-Pro door next season!#GraduatingChampions https://t.co/A3ugtXgQkM
Quinn and Kelly also helped develop former three-time All-Pro Second-Team offensive tackle Joe Staley at Central Michigan.
Stanley, Nelson and Martin were also on the 2019 PFF NFL All-Pro Team, but Martin was listed as the second-team right guard behind Brandon Brooks of the Eagles. Former Notre Dame safety and current Minnesota Viking Harrison Smith was also a second-team of PFF's All-Pro Team.
Former Notre Dame offensive tackle and current San Francisco Giant Mike McGlinchey also had a strong second half of the season after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. He even made Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week in week 13 after not allowing a sack in the Giants' game against the Ravens and earning an 88.4 run-blocking grade.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.