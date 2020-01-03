This afternoon, the Associated Press released its NFL All-Pro First-Team, and three out of the five offensive line slots were filled by former Notre Dame players: Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (At ND from 2012-15), Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson (2014-17) and Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (2009-13). This is tied with LSU for the most players on the first team from one school, while Wisconsin, Ohio State, UCLA and Alabama each have two.

Former Notre Dame left tackle Ronnie Stanley at the 2016 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. (Notre Dame Media Relations)

This is the sixth time Martin has been named an All-Pro, making the first-team four times and second-team twice in his six NFL seasons. For as impressive as that is, Nelson put himself in rare company by making the first-team in each of his first two seasons. Only former Detriot Lions running back Barry Sanders (1989-90) and former Chicago Bears kick-return specialist Devin Hester (2006-07) have accomplished this feat.

Only three players over the last 30 years have been 1st Team All-Pro selections their first two NFL seasons:



• Barry Sanders = 1989-90

• Devin Hester = 2006-07

• Quenton Nelson = 2018-19#Colts have a generational talent on a Hall of Fame path. pic.twitter.com/oZp4ILHGht — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, this is Stanley's first time earning All-Pro honors. He did so by having an excellent season and becoming the best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL. He is one of five Ravens to be named First-Team All-Pro. All three offensive linemen played under former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who was recently let go by the Chicago Bears. He recruited and developed Nelson and Stanley during the entirety of their Fighting Irish careers, while he coached Martin for his last two seasons in South Bend. It's worth noting that current offensive line coach Jeff Quinn coached NFL All-Pro First-Team center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles while Quinn was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Cincinnati under Brian Kelly.

Proud to say our staffs have mentored FOUR (can’t forget @JasonKelce from my time at Cincy!) of the five offensive linemen on the NFL’s All-Pro First Team.



So many @NDFootball alums knocking on that All-Pro door next season!#GraduatingChampions https://t.co/A3ugtXgQkM — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 3, 2020