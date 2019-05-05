News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 13:41:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Rivals New Jersey

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Fzztyxx8vc2dbjwrfhtk
Cody Simon was named LB MVP (EJ Holland)

Blue & Gold Illustrated was on site for the New Jersey Rivals Challenge this weekend.

Here are my thoughts on how Notre Dame targets performed.

Fzg7ssoypyhv1msbbo0y
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}