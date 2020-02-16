Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer spent his Sunday afternoon at the Rivals Camp stop in Orlando, Fla. Here are his quick thoughts on the Irish targets in attendance for the event.

Four-star DE Tunmise Adeleye was a standout at the Rivals Camp in Orlando. (Mike Singer)

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, who recently transferred to the Florida powerhouse from Katy (Texas) Tompkins, shined in Orlando on Sunday afternoon. He looked the part with his 6-4, 255-pound frame and showed his explosiveness in drills and during the one-on-one periods.

Strong rep here from Rivals100 DE Tunmise Adeleye https://t.co/PYR6uOBRrW pic.twitter.com/zECufcdCF2 — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) February 16, 2020

Adeleye even slid inside on a couple of times to compete against guards, and they were just no match for his combination of strength and speed. Adeleye, who ranks as the nation's No. 44 prospect and No. 5 strong side defensive end, added an offer from Notre Dame in January, and it's easy to see why the Irish are high on his talents. He has a solid spin move to get inside and his explosiveness is legit. The likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and others are after Adeleye.

In the one-on-one reps I saw of Vero Beach (Fla.) High defensive end Keanu Koht, the rising senior struggled. He was paired with Rivals100 tackle Micah Morris on four occasions, and Koht, at 6-6, 225-pounds, didn't have the strength to get past Morris when they were engaged. Koht is quick and it's clear that he has all of the tools to be an excellent edge rusher, but he has a lot of bulking up to do to compete at a high level. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Mike Elston both stopped at Koht's school in January.

#NotreDame stopped at @VBFootball a couple of times in January. Keanu Koht (@KeanuKoht) is a rush end target for the Irish pic.twitter.com/I7mKNzdcHu — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) February 16, 2020

I got the chance to see class of 2022 quarterback Gunnar Smith from Lake Mary (Fla.) High, and I thought he had a nice performance. I was focused more on the linemen during the day, but Smith was a smooth and accurate passer. He was one of the most productive passers in the state last season as a sophomore, and Smith showed that he has the precision as a passer to play at the Power Five level. Notre Dame has not offered a 2022 quarterback yet, and Smith will be a guy to keep an eye on.

Nice ball here from 2022 QB Gunnar Smith (@12Gunnarsmith) pic.twitter.com/G2JWug5v8L — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) February 16, 2020