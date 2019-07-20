Thoughts On Notre Dame Recruits From Prime 21 Camp
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was at today's Prime 21 Camp in Dallas, which featured a handful of Notre Dame targets.
Here are his thoughts from the event.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news