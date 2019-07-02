Thoughts On Notre Dame Commits From The Opening Jamboree
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in Frisco, Texas for the jamboree portion of The Opening Finals.
Here are some thoughts from the morning session.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news