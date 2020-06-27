 Observations Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit Blake Fisher At Midwest Exposure Camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 11:14:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher At Midwest Exposure Camp

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher went through his first in-person workout since the COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday morning. The Avon (Ind.) High standout made the drive up to Fort Wayne for the TractionAp Midwest Exposure Skill Camp.

The shutdown didn’t appear to have any negative effect on Fisher, who is Notre Dame’s highest-rated commit in its 2021 class. He arrived looking in shape and just as mobile as he had before.

Here are some observations from seeing Indiana’s top-ranked player in the 2021 class for the first time.

Get FREE Notre Dame gear when you join BlueandGold.com!

Notre Dame offensive tackle pledge Blake Fisher impressed on Saturday morning.
Notre Dame offensive tackle pledge Blake Fisher impressed on Saturday morning. (Patrick Engel)

*** Fisher is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and he looks the part. He was by far the biggest player at the camp of 40 or so offensive and defensive linemen, and there were some other Power Five offensive line prospects in attendance too, including 2022 Fort Wayne Snider four-star DJ Moore, who Notre Dame is looking at. Fisher has the frame and length to project to either tackle spot in college. He could walk into Notre Dame now and blend in with its current tackle group.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}