Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher At Midwest Exposure Camp
Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher went through his first in-person workout since the COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday morning. The Avon (Ind.) High standout made the drive up to Fort Wayne for the TractionAp Midwest Exposure Skill Camp.
The shutdown didn’t appear to have any negative effect on Fisher, who is Notre Dame’s highest-rated commit in its 2021 class. He arrived looking in shape and just as mobile as he had before.
Here are some observations from seeing Indiana’s top-ranked player in the 2021 class for the first time.
*** Fisher is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and he looks the part. He was by far the biggest player at the camp of 40 or so offensive and defensive linemen, and there were some other Power Five offensive line prospects in attendance too, including 2022 Fort Wayne Snider four-star DJ Moore, who Notre Dame is looking at. Fisher has the frame and length to project to either tackle spot in college. He could walk into Notre Dame now and blend in with its current tackle group.
