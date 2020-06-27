Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher went through his first in-person workout since the COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday morning. The Avon (Ind.) High standout made the drive up to Fort Wayne for the TractionAp Midwest Exposure Skill Camp.

The shutdown didn’t appear to have any negative effect on Fisher, who is Notre Dame’s highest-rated commit in its 2021 class. He arrived looking in shape and just as mobile as he had before.

Here are some observations from seeing Indiana’s top-ranked player in the 2021 class for the first time.