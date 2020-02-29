Thoughts On Notre Dame At 2020 NFL Combine Thus Far
With just a few days left of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, six of the nine Notre Dame players in attendance are already done working out.
That's in part, due to defensive ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara being limited because of injuries suffered during the season. Okwara participated in the bench press yesterday, putting up 27 reps (top 10 among defensive linemen), while Kareem is sitting out of all workout events.
Otherwise, they would be participating in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, etc. tonight between 4 and 11 p.m.
Instead, Notre Dame fans can take a night off from watching the Combine if they so choose.
Okwara's performance on the bench press was impressive.
Many consider him to be more of an outside linebacker prospect, including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Scott Wright of DraftCountdown.com, but his Friday performance on the bench is his first step in showing scouts that he has the strength to hold up as a three-down player in the NFL at defensive end.
💪 start to the #NFLCombine?— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 29, 2020
That’s @julian_okwara.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/jFytW3QIyT
It also proves that, even after a mid-November surgery, Okwara was able to stay in good condition and even put on a couple of pounds of good weight.
Okwara enrolled at Notre Dame weighing about 220 pounds, so it's quite the feat that he's was up to 252 pounds at the NFL Combine and putting up more reps on the bench press than many defensive tackles.
Going forward, I expect Okwara to have a pretty big chip on his shoulder. At the Combine, it was incredible how often the New York media asked him about his brother, Romeo, and if he visited him while playing in New York.
This is a prospect many draft analysts had as a potential top-10 pick six months ago, yet too many people wanted to know if Okwara was also hoping to be profiled in GQ.
"I don't know if as good looking, but I've got a good personality, though," Okwara joked.
But how he and Kareem do at the Notre Dame Pro Day on April 1 should go a long way in determining where the standout defensive ends get drafted.
As for the other four Notre Dame players that have finished the workout portion of the Combine, their NFL Draft fates seem to be set.
