With just a few days left of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, six of the nine Notre Dame players in attendance are already done working out. That's in part, due to defensive ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara being limited because of injuries suffered during the season. Okwara participated in the bench press yesterday, putting up 27 reps (top 10 among defensive linemen), while Kareem is sitting out of all workout events. Otherwise, they would be participating in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, etc. tonight between 4 and 11 p.m. Instead, Notre Dame fans can take a night off from watching the Combine if they so choose.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Okwara's performance on the bench press was impressive. Many consider him to be more of an outside linebacker prospect, including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Scott Wright of DraftCountdown.com, but his Friday performance on the bench is his first step in showing scouts that he has the strength to hold up as a three-down player in the NFL at defensive end.