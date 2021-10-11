Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s win over Virginia Tech

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly hinted freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner might still have a role in the offense, even if his preference was to settle on one starter and stick with it.

“I wouldn’t say Tyler Buchner is out of options of playing in any game this year,” Kelly said Thursday.

Not only did Buchner appear in Saturday’s 32-29 win over Virginia Tech, he took over on the Irish’s third drive with an extended leash. His insertion was not his typical one- or two-drive appearance, Kelly said after the game. Buchner replaced fifth-year senior Jack Coan with a chance to take the reins.