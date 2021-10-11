Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s win over Virginia Tech
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly hinted freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner might still have a role in the offense, even if his preference was to settle on one starter and stick with it.
“I wouldn’t say Tyler Buchner is out of options of playing in any game this year,” Kelly said Thursday.
Not only did Buchner appear in Saturday’s 32-29 win over Virginia Tech, he took over on the Irish’s third drive with an extended leash. His insertion was not his typical one- or two-drive appearance, Kelly said after the game. Buchner replaced fifth-year senior Jack Coan with a chance to take the reins.
Unsurprisingly, his presence opened up the run game. Notre Dame rushed 11 times for 50 yards on Buchner’s first three drives. Buchner had 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown in his two-plus quarters of action. All told, Notre Dame ran for 192 yards on 41 attempts (4.68 yards per rush), excluding sacks.
For Buchner to be effective in a bigger role, though, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needed to open up the playbook and let him throw. Rees did just that.
Six of the nine plays on Buchner’s third drive — an 80-yard touchdown march — were passes. Some of his pass attempts even came in empty sets. His 46-yard deep-ball completion to receiver Kevin Austin Jr. wasn’t in empty, but it was a straight dropback pass without any kind of play fake.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news