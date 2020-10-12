Here are some notes, observations and numbers from a second viewing of the win.

Both teams' running games were the source of chunk plays and touchdowns. But much more happened than the Notre Dame's offensive line dominant outing and Florida State's quarterback run game causing fits.

Notre Dame ran through Florida State's defense for 353 yards and 8.4 yards per rush in its 42-26 win Saturday. Florida State too had some ground game success.

Over and over, Tony Dungy describe on the NBC broadcast one play that brought repeated chunk gains.

The counter play.

The running back takes one step in one direction, then changes course to head the opposite way. There’s often a lead blocker to follow through the hole or to set up the hole on a kick-out block.

From my unofficial count, the Irish ran a counter play 10 times with Chris Tyree or Kyren Williams. They resulted in 184 yards and two touchdowns. There were runs of 65, 46 and 45 yards.

The success there set up a few tags. Notre Dame called two quarterback runs out of counter actions, and they produced a 9- and 10-yard gain. It ran play action out of a frequent counter play alignment for a 17-yard Javon McKinley reception in the second quarter.

The first three plays below are counters. The fourth is a quarterback counter. The fifth is the play action throw for McKinley, who comes open when his defender bites on a the threat of a Williams screen.