Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s scare vs. Toledo
That Notre Dame found something on the ground — even if it was fleeting — isn’t a big surprise considering its backfield personnel.
The boost that led to it, though, was unforeseen. Freshman Tyler Buchner was No. 3 on the quarterback depth chart, yet he trotted out on the field in the second quarter against Toledo. Head coach Brian Kelly thought he might provide a boost for an Irish offense whose run-game was still absent and pass protection was eroding.
Buchner did, from his first snap. Notre Dame ran zone-reads on his first two plays that produced 26- and 11-yard Buchner carries.
All told, Buchner played 19 snaps. Notre Dame rushed 15 times for 122 yards when he was in the game. That’s 8.1 yards per carry. Notre Dame had five runs of at least 10 yards in Buchner’s 19 snaps, including Kyren Williams’ 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter. In Jack Coan’s 134 snaps this year, Notre Dame has four such carries.
This is not Coan’s fault. He’s not blocking or taking handoffs. This is also a fair time to point out his six completions on throws at least 20 yards downfield — 38 percent of Ian Book’s total last year. His strengths have been clear. Even in just an OK performance Saturday, his good moments outweighed bad.
