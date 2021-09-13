Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s scare vs. Toledo

That Notre Dame found something on the ground — even if it was fleeting — isn’t a big surprise considering its backfield personnel.

The boost that led to it, though, was unforeseen. Freshman Tyler Buchner was No. 3 on the quarterback depth chart, yet he trotted out on the field in the second quarter against Toledo. Head coach Brian Kelly thought he might provide a boost for an Irish offense whose run-game was still absent and pass protection was eroding.

Buchner did, from his first snap. Notre Dame ran zone-reads on his first two plays that produced 26- and 11-yard Buchner carries.