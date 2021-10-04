Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s loss to Cincinnati

Notre Dame’s quarterback switch from Jack Coan to Drew Pyne ignited a listless offense, even if the spark wasn’t potent enough to push Notre Dame past Cincinnati in a 24-13 loss.

The defeat established Pyne as the apparent best fit to run a flawed offense. Notre Dame needs a quarterback who can create plays when none are available and be a consistent passer in an offense that is forced to go pass-heavy.

Pyne’s performance — 9-of-22 passing for 143 yards with a touchdown in two quarters — was statistically nondescript but intriguing overall. It revealed the multiple dimensions to his game. He wasn’t swimming upstream in his first extended chance. The Irish averaged 1.9 more yards per play in the second half with Pyne than the first half with Coan and freshman Tyler Buchner.