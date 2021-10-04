Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s loss to Cincinnati
Notre Dame’s quarterback switch from Jack Coan to Drew Pyne ignited a listless offense, even if the spark wasn’t potent enough to push Notre Dame past Cincinnati in a 24-13 loss.
The defeat established Pyne as the apparent best fit to run a flawed offense. Notre Dame needs a quarterback who can create plays when none are available and be a consistent passer in an offense that is forced to go pass-heavy.
Pyne’s performance — 9-of-22 passing for 143 yards with a touchdown in two quarters — was statistically nondescript but intriguing overall. It revealed the multiple dimensions to his game. He wasn’t swimming upstream in his first extended chance. The Irish averaged 1.9 more yards per play in the second half with Pyne than the first half with Coan and freshman Tyler Buchner.
A sub-50 percent completion rate hints at missed throws and a lack of harmony. Sure enough, both showed up. Pyne’s first pass was a third-and-10 incompletion to receiver Avery Davis where Davis stopped his route at the first-down marker and Pyne’s throw sailed as if he expected Davis to keep running. The final throw of his first drive was a fourth-and-5 miss to receiver Braden Lenzy when he misread the coverage that dictated Lenzy’s move on an option route.
There were also a couple plays where a momentary throwing lane existed, but Pyne chose not to attempt the pass. He had tight end Michael Mayer open at the first-down marker on a third-and-10 early in the fourth quarter, but threw incomplete for Davis instead.
