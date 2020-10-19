Thoughts, Observations And Data From Rewatching Notre Dame Vs. Louisville
An unexpected rock fight usually breaks out once per year in Notre Dame Stadium.
Navy 2017. Pitt 2018. Virginia Tech 2019. And Louisville 2020.
All four games were seen as merely a hurdle in a season about bigger things. Notre Dame didn’t faceplant in them, but took a couple bruises while evoking anger from gamblers and anxiety from fans.
The 12-7 victory over the Cardinals Saturday featured only seven possessions for each team, but that was more than enough to raise curiosities and concerns about the Notre Dame passing offense’s viability as the schedule gets tougher. The win also delivered reassurances about a usually stout defense that allowed 26 points to Florida State after a COVID-induced layoff.
Here are some thoughts, observations and musings after a second viewing.
Examining Red Zone Problems
Notre Dame had three trips to the red zone in the first half and came away with six points. All told, it found the end zone once in five visits and is now 12-for-21 in red zone touchdown rate. That’s 57.14 percent, which would have ranked 83rd last season. Notre Dame was eighth in red zone touchdown percentage last year.
The number is a bit misleading, since the Irish have twice reached the red zone on clock-bleeding drives with no scoring intent. But even a 12-for-19 red zone touchdown rate is solid at best. And 10 yards on the 12 red zone plays with three sacks from those first three drives is ghoulish.
A closer look at all 12 plays reveals some good defense by Louisville, some ill-timed mistakes and some curious decisions. One common thread was a departure from a strength.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news