Notre Dame had three trips to the red zone in the first half and came away with six points. All told, it found the end zone once in five visits and is now 12-for-21 in red zone touchdown rate. That’s 57.14 percent, which would have ranked 83rd last season. Notre Dame was eighth in red zone touchdown percentage last year.

The number is a bit misleading, since the Irish have twice reached the red zone on clock-bleeding drives with no scoring intent. But even a 12-for-19 red zone touchdown rate is solid at best. And 10 yards on the 12 red zone plays with three sacks from those first three drives is ghoulish.

A closer look at all 12 plays reveals some good defense by Louisville, some ill-timed mistakes and some curious decisions. One common thread was a departure from a strength.