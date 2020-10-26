In all likelihood, Brian Kelly’s challenge last week didn’t specifically instruct his team to humiliate Pitt to the point where the Panthers rage quit. A 45-3 dusting, though, sure fulfilled his demand to “raise our compete level.” Kelly, looking ahead and at the bigger picture, made clear the Irish’s 4-0 start was not good enough to reach their goals. A Nov. 7 game with No. 1 Clemson is less than two weeks away, and Notre Dame needed to prove to itself it belongs on the field with the Tigers. Viewed in that context, the demolition of Pitt should provide a wave of good vibes and belief. Here are some observations, thoughts and numbers after watching the game a second time.

Notre Dame fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book averaged 19.5 yards per completion against Pitt.

Michael Mayer’s Big Role

It’s sure hard to argue with ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s in-game declaration that the Mayer is Notre Dame’s most talented offensive player. On Saturday, he was also its most productive. Whatever the ceiling is for Notre Dame’s passing offense, it includes Mayer’s production matching his skill set. The freshman tight end had seven catches in the first four games and five against Pitt alone. He’s not just an enticing freshman, he’s a matchup problem who makes Notre Dame’s passing offense better. And the Irish needed it to be better. He’s a freshman in name only who displays veteran-level execution in his route running mixed with raw talent as a receiver and runner. Of his five catches, the one that stood out was a 14-yard reception on third-and-10 on Notre Dame’s first drive of the second half. He lined up in the slot, ran about five yards downfield, took one step outside with a head fake to sell a corner route, then flipped it into a deep slant and shed Pitt linebacker Phil Campbell III on the double-move. Put linebackers on him at risk of embarrassment.

