 Thoughts, Musings From A Notre Dame Football 2021 Spring Game Rewatch: Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner, Offensive Line, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts And Musings From A Notre Dame Spring Game Rewatch

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Tyler Buchner mania may not die down anytime soon after his spring-game splash.

He offered only nine passes and three carries, but for a player who has tugged at Notre Dame fans’ imaginations for the last year-plus, that sampling is like giving an 8-year-old an entire bag of M&M’s. There’s going to be a high.

In terms of its 2021 impact, though, Buchner’s performance still feels less important than several other developments from Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game. The intersquad scrimmage gave a first look at the top two quarterback contenders and Marcus Freeman’s defense. It was a snapshot of the offensive line contestants and the senior receivers head coach Brian Kelly has begged to elevate their game.

Quarterback Jack Coan was 18-for-32 for 197 yards in Notre Dame's spring game.
Quarterback Jack Coan was 18-for-32 for 197 yards in Notre Dame's spring game.

In all, there was a lot to digest from the exhibition. Without over-reacting, of course. Here are some thoughts after a second viewing.

Quarterbacks

May as well start here.

Jack Coan feels like the favorite for the starting job until someone else is named to it. While he may not be the prototype to take Notre Dame’s offense to new heights, he can operate it well. He’s not sped up in the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield. He’s patient. He’s mobile enough.

