Thoughts And Musings From A Notre Dame Spring Game Rewatch
Tyler Buchner mania may not die down anytime soon after his spring-game splash.
He offered only nine passes and three carries, but for a player who has tugged at Notre Dame fans’ imaginations for the last year-plus, that sampling is like giving an 8-year-old an entire bag of M&M’s. There’s going to be a high.
In terms of its 2021 impact, though, Buchner’s performance still feels less important than several other developments from Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game. The intersquad scrimmage gave a first look at the top two quarterback contenders and Marcus Freeman’s defense. It was a snapshot of the offensive line contestants and the senior receivers head coach Brian Kelly has begged to elevate their game.
In all, there was a lot to digest from the exhibition. Without over-reacting, of course. Here are some thoughts after a second viewing.
Quarterbacks
May as well start here.
Jack Coan feels like the favorite for the starting job until someone else is named to it. While he may not be the prototype to take Notre Dame’s offense to new heights, he can operate it well. He’s not sped up in the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield. He’s patient. He’s mobile enough.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news