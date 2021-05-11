Tyler Buchner mania may not die down anytime soon after his spring-game splash.

He offered only nine passes and three carries, but for a player who has tugged at Notre Dame fans’ imaginations for the last year-plus, that sampling is like giving an 8-year-old an entire bag of M&M’s. There’s going to be a high.

In terms of its 2021 impact, though, Buchner’s performance still feels less important than several other developments from Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game. The intersquad scrimmage gave a first look at the top two quarterback contenders and Marcus Freeman’s defense. It was a snapshot of the offensive line contestants and the senior receivers head coach Brian Kelly has begged to elevate their game.