BGI was in Georgia Friday night to watch Atlanta Marist host Atlanta Lovett. Two Notre Dame commits were in action, safety Kyle Hamilton for Marist and cornerback KJ Wallace for Lovett. Both Irish commits impressed, and Marist ultimately pulled out the win 40-20 over Lovett. Below are thoughts on each Irish commit's performance from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney.

Hamilton was the best player on the field Friday night.

The Irish commit started his night by picking off a short pass meant for three-star linebacker Nick Jackson. Hamilton read the quarterback's eyes the entire play, jumped the route and brought the ball on. A few series later, Hamilton lined up at receiver, lined up against Wallace and hauled in a 62-yard pass for a touchdown, breaking three tackles along the way. Hamilton's third big play of the night came on a long sideline reception that would have gone for a second touchdown if not for a shoestring tackle. Overall, it was a hugely impressive evening for Hamilton. The four-star used his size his advantage and was a dominant force for Marist.