The Irish picked up a big win on Saturday night taking down the Michigan Wolverines 24-17 inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Not only was a rivalry win, it was a top-15 win for the resume as Notre Dame attempts to make a College Football Playoff run.

The victory of course created some buzz across the country, and Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at what is being said about the Irish after week one.

ESPN's Heather Dinich says Saturday was exactly what the program needed for its playoff resume to begin the year.

Even with the win, David Hale of ESPN says people should HOLD when it comes to Notre Dame's stock for the 2018 campaign.

Also on ESPN, the site pinpointed the Irish defense as the top takeaway from the Michigan victory.

Brandon Wimbush's play also received recognition including from Laken Litman of Sports Illustrated who states his growth from 2017 to 2018 is quite evident.

Notre Dame received a mention in Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell in his weekly Shine/Shame column.

The Irish unsurprisingly made the 'Winners' section of CBSSports' Ben Kercheval's column on Winners/Losers of week one.