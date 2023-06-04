Notre Dame held its annual June camp, Irish Invasion, Sunday afternoon. Inside ND Sports was in attendance at the Irish Athletics Center and LaBar Practice Complex for the invite-only event and watched Notre Dame commits, targets and prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. Here is a breakdown, in no particular order, of recruits who impressed during their workouts in front of the Irish coaching staff. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTUyMjgxOTYwNiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

2025 defensive end target Gus Ritchey

Ritchey was a late addition to the Irish Invasion list and one of the two best defensive linemen in attendance. His athleticism was clear during defensive line drills and the broad jump. He's agile, quick and makes good use of his hands. He was animated and energetic going through each drill and received consistent praise from defensive line coach Al Washington and defensive assistant Nick Sebastian. Ritchey didn't lose a single one-on-one drill. "The workout today was amazing," Ritchey told Inside ND Sports. "It's so much fun working out with Coach Wash. Him and Coach Sebastian teach you so much that it's hard not to play well in front of them. It was so good to be back. I got to spend some time on campus today and loved it. It's really an amazing place." The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defender attends Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood and is rated as a four-star by Rivals. He is ranked as the No. 8 strongside defensive end and No. 102 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. After enjoying his visit for the Blue-Gold Game, Ritchey made it an emphasis to get back for Irish Invasion. I believe Notre Dame is in a good spot heading into Ritchey's junior season. He holds 26 total offers including Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M.

2025 defensive end target Christopher Burgess Jr.

Each time I see Burgess Jr., the better he looks. The Chicago (Ill.) Simeon product and Ritchey were the two clear frontrunners among the defensive line group. Like Ritchey, Burgess also visited for the Blue-Gold Game in April. The 6-foot-4, 241-pound defender is powerful and has a muscular, compact build. He spent a lot of time receiving one-on-one instruction with Washington. At the point of contact, he's one of the best I've seen in the 2025 class. Like Ritchey, Burgess didn't lose a one-on-one rep. Burgess was also first in line in almost every drill. Burgess is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the 2025 class. He reports 30 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

2024 wide receiver commit Micah Gilbert

Gilbert was one of two Notre Dame 2024 wide receiver commits to workout Sunday. The four-star recruit was impressive in every drill and made some excellent catches in one-on-one scenarios. His deep reception against 2025 safety target Remington Moss got the one-on-one session started with a flourish. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Charlotte (N.C.) Christian High plans to return to Notre Dame for his official visit June 16-18.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgV1IgY29tbWl0IE1pY2FoIEdpbGJlcnQg KDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2lsYmVydDMxNk1pY2Fo P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHaWxiZXJ0MzE2TWljYWg8L2E+KSBo YWQgYSBzdHJvbmcgZGF5IGF0IElyaXNoIEludmFzaW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vc3FBekhoSDI3bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NxQXpI aEgyN2w8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBGcmVlbWFuIChAbWF0dGZyZWVt YW5JU0QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWF0dGZyZWVt YW5JU0Qvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjU0NDkwOTIwNzQzMzYyNTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

2024 wide receiver commit Cam Williams

Like Gilbert, Williams decided to lace them up in front of wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and participate in Sunday's workout. Williams, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 42 overall player in the 2024 class according to Rivals, looked smooth in and out of breaks and proved why he's one of the premier wide receivers in the class. The Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South product is expected to take his official visit next weekend, June 9-11. His latest efforts have been all focused on growing Notre Dame's 2024 class and landing five-star defensive tackle target Justin Scott.

2025 linebacker target Anthony Williams

Williams made his first trip to campus after landing an offer last month. and didn't disappoint. He worked out with the linebackers and was arguably the top performer in each drill. Watching Williams, his length and wingspan stick out. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he moves very well for his size. You can tell he comes from a basketball background with how fluid he is. Defensive coordinator Al Golden was keeping a close eye on him throughout the day. The Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek product reports 12 total offers including Notre Dame, Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska and Texas Tech.

2025 wide receiver prospect Derek Meadows

This was our first look at Meadows and he was impressive throughout the afternoon. So much so that he landed a Notre Dame offer following the camp. He's all of 6-foot-6, 179-pounds and has excellent speed for his size. He only ran one 40 and it looked to be in the 4.5 range. Meadows attends Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and holds seven offers from BYU, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV, Utah and Washington. He'll be a name to watch going into his junior season.

2025 cornerback prospect Ivan Taylor

There was some uncertainty about which number Taylor was wearing on Sunday. That was until the one-on-ones started. Then it was clear that the four-star recruit was wearing No. 8. Taylor blanketed even the best receivers at the Irish Invasion. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Taylor stuck with Gilbert for a pass breakup on a deep pass down the sideline and smothered 2025 tight end prospect Brock Schott. Notre Dame would be wise to offer the son of former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor. The younger Taylor already has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, USC and others.

2026 safety target Blaine Bradford

Bradford doesn't look like a rising sophomore at all physically. He looks more like someone preparing for their senior season. So it's easy to see why Notre Dame previously offered the Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic product following his freshman season. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Bradford challenged himself by taking reps as both a cornerback and safety. He did better in the middle of the field but still hung with receivers on the perimeter.

2025 TE prospect Brock Schott

Schott easily took home the title of best in-state performer at Sunday's camp. The Leo (Ind.) High product was also the best tight end of the day as well. Schott's a smooth route runner who can even cross up talented cornerbacks. He's not afraid of contact during a route either. Notre Dame's already in a good position with a lot of tight ends in the 2025 class, so it's going to be hard to end up on the Irish target list, especially at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, but maybe Schott did enough Sunday to influence offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker.

2026 cornerback prospect AJ Marks

Marks visited the Irish during spring practice and returned for camp Sunday. Although small in stature, the 5-foot-9, 142-pound cornerback makes up for it with his play. He has quick feet and is disciplined when pursuing and breaking down in the open field. Like Burgess with the defensive line group, Marks was near the front of the line in every defensive back drill I saw. Marks was on the short list of defenders who managed to record an interception in one-on-ones. Rivals has not assigned star ratings or rankings to any prospects in the 2026 class, but Marks is a name to monitor moving forward. He was invited by Rivals to the NextGen Underclassmen Pro Day in Atlanta later this month. The Farmington Hills (Mich.) St. Mary's product reports 14 total offers including Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

2026 defensive end prospect Jake Kreul