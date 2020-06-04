Despite an 11-2 season record, Notre Dame struggled when it came to individual postseason awards. John Shannon took home the inaugural Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s best long snapper and the “ultimate anonymous and unsung heroes of football.” Fifth-year senior linebackers Asmar Bilal made Pro Football Focus’ All-American as an honorable mention (effectively, fourth team). The most decorated member of the 2019 Fighting Irish program was phenom Kyle Hamilton, who garnered numerous All-American nods.

Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (No. 6) and safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) are two of the Notre Dame best players to earn recognition as an All-American in 2020. (Andris Visockis)

Still, even if Notre Dame wasn’t shut out from post-season award ceremonies, this was the first time since the disastrous 4-8 season that the team received such few individual accolades. As the 2020 season nears, who are the best All-American candidates on Notre Dame’s roster?

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The buzz surrounding the former three-star recruit is increasing as the season nears. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed the explosive Fight Irish rover as the No. 2 outside linebacker prospect on his initial board for the 2021 NFL Draft behind Penn State’s Micah Parsons. The hype continued when Athlon released its 2020 College Football season preview magazine and Owusu-Koramoah made the publication’s preseason second-team All-American team. 2019 was his first season with meaningful playing time. Owusu-Koramoah started all 13 games and finished tied for the team-lead in total tackles (80), tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (5.5).

Daelin Hayes

Owusu-Koramoah is not the only Fighting Irish defender garnering attention as a preseason All-American. Steet and Smith's has fifth-year defensive end Daelin Hayes as an All-American in the publication's college football season preview magazine. Even after missing the majority of 2019 due to a torn labrum, Hayes still managed three tackles for loss, and a sack in four games played as the backup vyper (drop end). While he hasn't shown the pass rushing prowess of a Julian Okwara, Hayes was, perhaps, the team's best run defender prior to his injury.

Heading into 2020, he's expected to be a defensive leader and starter and if he lives up to his immense potential (he was a Rivals five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016), there's no question Hayes could be an All-American this season.

Kyle Hamilton

Even as the backup safety in 2019, Hamilton was so impressive that several publications named him a freshman All-American. In a full-time capacity, does Hamilton have what it takes to become an All-American once again as a sophomore? The competition will be stiffer but, given his 6-4 frame, innate football instincts and intelligence, Hamilton is potentially the most talented safety in college football and will have ample opportunity to prove this in 2020. It will help his All-American campaign if he builds on his reputation and an interception machine. He led the team with four last season. Could he get to seven in 2020 as a starter?

Liam Eichenberg

According to several mock drafts, Liam Eichenberg is the Notre Dame player with the best chance to become a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2021. Now, even if he becomes a first-round pick, there's no guarantee that the fifth-year senior and Notre Dame left tackle will become an All-American, but it's undeniable that he has the talent to do so, especially if he can build off a strong 2019 season where he performed well as both a pass and run blocker. The biggest aspect of Eichenberg's game that he'll need to clean up is how often he is penalized. He received more than 10 flags in 2019, many of which as a result of a false start. The media members who vote for the postseason awards will certainly hold his propensity for false starts against him if Eichenberg doesn't clean up his play.

Tommy Kraemer

Along with former Notre Dame defenders Julian Okwara and Alohi Gilman, Tommy Kraemer was one of three Fighting Irish players to be named a preseason AP Second-Team All-American in 2019. It's unclear if Kraemer would have held that designation at season's end, but a sprained MCL against Michigan prematurely concluded a promising season for the starting right guard, and Fighting Irish fans never had a chance to find out. Heading into the summer, Kraemer is mostly flying under the radar but he still has the talent and reputation to become an All-American at the end of 2020.

Ian Book