Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 11:21:15 -0500') }} football Edit

The Other Sideline Podcast: Talking Vanderbilt With Chris Lee

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Lee, publisher of VandySports.com, joins the show to discuss the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}